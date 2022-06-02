Kendrick Jesionowski

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — A celebration of life gathering for Kendrick Scott Jesionowski will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kenton Eagles.

Friends will be invited to share stories about Kendrick and to support the family.

Jesionowski, 50, originally from Oak Harbor, was the sports editor at the Kenton Times and he died unexpectedly Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Wilmington.

Contributions to support Jesionowski’s sons, Theo and Cam, may be made at gofund.me.com by typing in “Jesionowski.”