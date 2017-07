A Columbus man, who also was a multi-million dollar Washington lottery winner, pleaded not guilty on multiple charges during his arraignment Tuesday afternoon. Michael A. Goines, 46, appeared in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court on a first-degree felony charge for possession of cocaine, third-degree felony charge for having weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony charge for receiving stolen property and a fourth-degree felony charge for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.