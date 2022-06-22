June Vogtsberger Posted on June 22, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! BOWLING GREEN — June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully une 17, 2022, t Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green. There will be a service and celebration of life at the First Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green in August, date and time will be announced soon. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider First Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!