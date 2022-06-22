June Vogtsberger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BOWLING GREEN — June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully une 17, 2022, t Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green.

There will be a service and celebration of life at the First Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green in August, date and time will be announced soon.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider First Presbyterian Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family, visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

