John E. Sammet

John E. Sammet

Posted on April 4, 2020

CAREY — John E. Sammet, of Carey, died at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. He was 86.

Due to health and safety considerations, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Military representation will be present to honor his service to the country.

Stombaugh Batton funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

