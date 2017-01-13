BUCYRUS — John A. Lewis, of Marion, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Heartland of Marion following recent health issues. He was 71.

The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post No. 181 and U.S. Army honor guards.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church, Upper Sandusky, through the funeral home.