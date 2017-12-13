Home Obituaries Joel Bowling

Joel Bowling

Posted on December 13, 2017
FOREST — Joel G. Bowling, of Findlay, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 46.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Joel Bowling Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

