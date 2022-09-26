Joann Weaver

CAREY — Joann C. Weaver, 94, of Carey, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 5–8 p.m. on Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with a rosary and remembrance service starting at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with her son, the Rev. Mark Weaver, OFM Conv,, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joann’s name to Our Lady of Consolation Church or the Franciscan Mission Association and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Joann’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family via www.StombaughBatton.com

