Jeffrey A. Stiger, age 49, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at home in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Jeffrey Stiger will be private and held at a later date at Nevada United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Smithey and Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nevada UMC or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

