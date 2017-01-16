BUCYRUS — Jean Williamson, of Bucyrus, died at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Altercare of Bucyrus. She was 88.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Brad Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus.

