Janis Wickham

Janis M. Wickham, age 63, of Upper Sandusky, died at her residence Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Little Sandusky Bible Church, in Harpster, with Pastor Tim McGuire officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to WyandotCARES, Father’s Heart Healing Center, No One Fights Alone, Little Sandusky Bible Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Share a memory or send a condolence at www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!