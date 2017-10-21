Home Obituaries James D. “Hollywood” Stewart

James D. “Hollywood” Stewart
SYCAMORE — James D. “Hollywood” Stewart, age 74, of 325 W. Church St., Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Sycamore, died at noon Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, where the Sycamore American Legion Post will conduct a military graveside service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mohawk Historical Society or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

