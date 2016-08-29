Irene Marie (Bachtell) Riedlinger, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday evening, August 26, 2016 at her residence.

She was 84.

A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Church, with the Rev. J.R. Hadnagy, O.F.M. Conv. officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

A Christian wake prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, Hospice of Wyandot County, or a donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!