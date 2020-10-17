Home Obituaries Homer H. Evans Jr.

Homer H. Evans Jr.

Posted on October 17, 2020
Homer H. Evans Jr., of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Rita’s Hospital. He was 70.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Cemetery, Eden Township.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

