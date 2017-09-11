Helen Yeater

Helen M. Yeater, age 99, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday September 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation will be held Monday September 11, 2017 from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church or Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!