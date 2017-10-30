Home Obituaries Helen Louise Castanien

Helen Louise Castanien

Posted on October 30, 2017
Helen Louise Castanien, age 92, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of rural Nevada, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Funeral services for Helen Castanien are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Omar Swart officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitations are 6-8 p.m. Friday and for one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Springfield Church of God Camp Meeting, the Gideon’s International or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

