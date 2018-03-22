Home Obituaries Helen Lois Ferguson

Helen Lois Ferguson

Posted on March 22, 2018
0
0
117
TIFFIN — Helen Lois Ferguson, 88, of Tiffin, passed away Monday morning, March 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria.

Friends may visit with the family from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

A dinner will follow at Reino’s. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Care or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

