TIFFIN — Helen Lois Ferguson, 88, of Tiffin, passed away Monday morning, March 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria.

Friends may visit with the family from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

A dinner will follow at Reino’s. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Care or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!