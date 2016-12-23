Helen L. Loverich, Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was 92.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Revs. Joe Trester and Dr. Brad Binau officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

