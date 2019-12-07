Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen Elizabeth Wright, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 30, 1923, to the late William C. and Kathryn (Messmer) Binau. She married Francis Ronald Wright on Oct. 29, 1960, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.

She also is survived by her daughter Mary Kathryn Wright, Upper Sandusky.

Helen was a 1941 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

For 51 years, Helen worked for Harold and David Mason Attorney at Law Office in Upper Sandusky.

She attended the First Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and organist for over 50 years.

She was secretary for the Upper Sandusky High School Alumni Association for many years.

She was a member of the former Music Club of Upper Sandusky, Lutheran Women of the Church and Ever Faithful Group.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. A funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kathlene Shuck officiating. Internment to follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

