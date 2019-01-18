SYCAMORE — Heather J. Raypole, age 17, of rural Sycamore, died at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

Funeral services for Heather are 11 a.m. Monday at the MCI Building (old Mohawk High School) with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Visitation is 12-6 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and also 10-11 a.m. Monday before the funeral service at the MCI Building.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mohawk High School softball team in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

