Posted on January 6, 2018
George Walton
age 90

George Allen Walton died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Fairhaven Community. He was 90 years old.

A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brian Arnold officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the private family service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery with military rites.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Memory Care at Fairhaven Health Care Community in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

