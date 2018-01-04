Gene H. Conrad, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Dawson officiating.

Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, east of Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 3-6:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Gideon International or Union United Methodist Church in care Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

