J. Frederick Reid, age 95, passed away at 12:30pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Public visitations will be held from 2:00pm – 6:00pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Funeral services will be officiated by Minister Michael Padula and will be private. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harpster United Methodist Church, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or Tiffin Harmony United Methodist Church, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

