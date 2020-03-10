Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Frederick Allen Spiegel, 60, of Oceola, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Seneca County due to injuries from an automobile accident.

He was born June 12, 1959, in Bucyrus to the late Wayne F. Spiegel and Joyce. E. (Lyons) Spiegel who survives. Fred graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1977 and worked as a tool and die maker for Wilbert Plastics. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Tamara S. Grau, on June 23, 1979 and she survives at home.

In addition to his mother, Joyce; and wife of 40 years, Tammy; Fred is survived by four children, Amanda Spiegel (Nicole Mellick), Leavenworth, Kansas, and their daughter, Nikey Mellick; Allen (Brittney) Spiegel, Dallas, Texas; Chris Spiegel, Oceola; and William (Alice) Spiegel, Upper Sandusky; three siblings, Debra McClain, Bucyrus; Rebecca (Paul) Winsor, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and Edward (Debbie) Spiegel, Galion; a father-in-law, Floyd (Bonnie) Grau; a sister-in-law, Kris Watts; a brother-in-law, Daryl Grau; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a mother-in-law, Bonnie Grau; and brother-in-law, Frank McClain.

Fred will be remembered as a family man and for his friendly conversation and quick wit. He always was willing to help those in need and knew no strangers. He could strike up conversations with anyone on nearly any subject.

Fred took interest in cars, tractors, trains, comic books, trading cards, coins and cooking delicious pans of lasagna and pots of chili soup. He loved camping and traveling with his family, playing games on his tablet or cell phone and enjoyed the company of several pet cats and dogs over the years.

Fred also enjoyed singing and was in his high school choir, church choirs, Bucyrus Little Theatre musicals and the former Country Gentlemen Chorus.

Fred usually had Christian or country music playing on his car radio. In years past, he and Tammy liked bowling and he played in church dart-ball leagues. He was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran in Bucyrus, where he sang in the choir and was on the Relay for Life team. He now attended St. Paul Lutheran in Sulphur Springs where he sang in the choir. A lifelong sports fan, he especially loved OSU football.

The Spiegel family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. His funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4707 Ridgeton Road, Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Hans Scherner officiating and where he will be buried in the church cemetery privately on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Fred’s family is grateful for memorial donations made payable to Wise Funeral Service to help with expenses.

Memories and photos are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.