Floyd Rose

Floyd Arthur Rose, age 91, of Forest, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima.

Funeral services are Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mary Curtis and the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Visitation is Friday, July 7, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. the evening of visitation. Burial is in Tymochtee Cemetery, Marseilles Township, with military services conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marseilles Presbyterian Church or Wyandot County Fair Board in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

