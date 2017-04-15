Ethan Ickes

CAREY — Ethan James Ickes of Carey died at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in the emergency room at Marion General Hospital. He was 11.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Carey Athletic Boosters or the Epilepsy Foundation in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

