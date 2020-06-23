Home Obituaries Erma C. Mays

Erma C. Mays

Posted on June 23, 2020
Erma C. Mays, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was 98.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

