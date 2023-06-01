Elizabeth Barker

SYCAMORE — Elizabeth Barber, of rural Sycamore, died at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at home. She was 94.

She was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Jackson, Michigan, to Hollie and Ida (Wagner) Barber. After they passed away she was raised by Glen and Melinda (Wagner) Thallman. Elizabeth never married.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

A graveside service for Elizabeth is 11 a.m. June 10 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Tiffin, with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating.

Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, is in charge of arrangements.