Edwin A. Gingery, age 83 of Bucyrus, died at his residence on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Benton Cemetery with Pastor Ken Lance officiating.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home 201 W. Saffel Ave. Sycamore, OH 44882.

To extend a condolence visit www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

