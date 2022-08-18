Dorothy Vigneron

FOREST — Dorothy Ann Vigneron, of Forest, died Aug. 16, 2022, at her residence. She was 77.

She was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Findlay, to the late Everett and Florence (Jones) Dillion. She married Julian Vigneron and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Surviving is a son, Michael Vigneron, Forest; a sister, Linda Hartley, Findlay; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters Kathy Brinkman and Bernadette Krout.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday in the Hueston Cemetery with the Rev. Mary Curtis officiating.