Donna Gohlke

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Donna L. Gohlke, age 81, of Findlay, died at 10:50 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Birchaven Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, where the funeral will begin at the conclusion of the visitation at noon, with Pastor Doris Mars officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed through the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home website.

Memorials may be made to either the Hancock County Humane Society or to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!