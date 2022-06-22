Donna Gohlke Posted on June 22, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FINDLAY — Donna L. Gohlke, age 81, of Findlay, died at 10:50 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Birchaven Care Center in Findlay. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, where the funeral will begin at the conclusion of the visitation at noon, with Pastor Doris Mars officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed through the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home website. Memorials may be made to either the Hancock County Humane Society or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!