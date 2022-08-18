Donald Schilling

Donald B. Schilling age 93, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Union Salem UMC or Trinity Upward Sports in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!