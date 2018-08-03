Donald McCloud

Donald B. McCloud, of Forest, died at his residence in rural Findlay on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. He was 96.

A graveside service service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 in Hueston Cemetery with the Rev. Denny Livingston officiating. Full Military Honors will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post #1182, American Legion Post #259, both of Forest and AmVets Post #1994 of Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to to the VFW Post #1182 of Forest, Forest Jackson Library or the Forest Fire Dept. in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

