Diane Albert

Diane Elizabeth Albert, Ph.D., 65, of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico, died tragically Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kenton Eagles No. 2163. A memorial service took place in December in Albuquerque. She will be buried with her family at Salem Cemetery, Mifflin Township, Wyandot County.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue, Attn: Pug Rescue, P.O. Box 1205, Corrales, NM 87048, or www.compassion.com, or the Forest-Jackson Public Library, 102 W. Lima St., Forest, OH 45843.

