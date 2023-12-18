Dennis Stansbery

CAREY — Dennis L. “Toby” Stansbery, of Carey, died at 2:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. He was 74.

Born April 12, 1949, in Carey, Toby was a son of Walter H. “Wassie” and Lucille D. (Dill) Stansbery.

Toby will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.

Visitation is from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. In memory of Toby, wear Carey Blue Devils or Ohio State attire. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery.