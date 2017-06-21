Home Obituaries Deborah Frey

Deborah Frey

Posted on June 21, 2017
0
0
2
Deborah Frey
Deborah Frey
age 43, Upper Sandusky

Deborah L. Frey, age 43, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday June 22, 2017 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Larry Moll

    Larry Moll

    Larry A. Moll, age 65, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital…
    June 21, 2017
    2 min read
  • Harlan Burks

    Harlan Burks

    Harlan “Dave” Burks, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2017, surrounded by fam…
    June 21, 2017
    1 min read

  • Safety Blotter: June 20, 2017

    A Nevada caller reported she was receiving harassing text messages from a known individual…
    June 20, 2017
    9 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply