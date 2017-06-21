Deborah Frey

Deborah L. Frey, age 43, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday June 22, 2017 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

