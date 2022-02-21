David Dauterman Sr. Posted on February 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! David P. Dauterman Sr., age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home. A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Parks Department and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!