David Dauterman Sr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David P. Dauterman Sr., age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home.

A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Parks Department and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!