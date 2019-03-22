Dana A. Green Posted on March 22, 2019 0 Dana A. Green, of LaRue, died March 20, 2019, at his father’s home in LaRue. He was 54. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Dana Green and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription