Dana A. Green

Posted on March 22, 2019
Dana A. Green, of LaRue, died March 20, 2019, at his father’s home in LaRue. He was 54.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Dana Green and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

