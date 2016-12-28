CAREY — Corinne R. Wentling, of Carey, died at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

She was 93.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Vince Peterson, OFM Conv., officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorials may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters or Trojan Boosters (OLC) in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

