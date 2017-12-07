Cheryl Ann Leeth, age 60, of Carey, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland.

Funeral services for Cheryl Ann Leeth are 3 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating.

Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cheryl Ann Leeth memorial fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

