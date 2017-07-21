CAREY — A. Carol Shaw of Carey died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 71.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

