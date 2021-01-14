Carol Ann Keller Posted on January 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Carol Ann Keller, of Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 4, 2021, at her residence. She was 72. A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Grand Prairie Cemetery, north of Marion. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!