WAPAKONETA — Brenda Sue Tebbe, 60, of Morral, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Tebbe residence in Wapakoneta.

She was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Findlay, a daughter of William and Louise (Tong) Kline, and they survive in Upper Sandusky. On Mar. 27, 1976, she married Thomas Max Tebbe, and he survives.

Other survivors include four children, Thomas William Tebbe, Downs, Kansas; Teresa Nicole Tebbe, Nevada; Timothy Nicholas Tebbe, Morral; and Tony Nathan Tebbe, Columbus; three grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor and Taryn Tebbe; and four siblings, Thomas, Bill, Rita and Sharon.

Brenda retired from International Paper in Kenton.

She enjoyed crafting, gardening and doing home remodeling.

A memorial service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Ohio 501, Wapakoneta, with Father Jared Kohn officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Teresa Tebbe.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.