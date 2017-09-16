Brenda Buhl

CAREY — Brenda Sue Buhl, 60, of Carey, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Family and friends may say goodbye from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Rosary Altar Society service will be held at the conclusion of visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with Father Tom Orians, SA, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salem Township near Upper Sandusky.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!