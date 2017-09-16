Home Obituaries Brenda Buhl

Brenda Buhl

Posted on September 16, 2017
CAREY — Brenda Sue Buhl, 60, of Carey, died at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Family and friends may say goodbye from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Rosary Altar Society service will be held at the conclusion of visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with Father Tom Orians, SA, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salem Township near Upper Sandusky.

