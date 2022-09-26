Bobbie Walker

CAREY — Bobbie Lee Walker, of Carey, died at 9:12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the ICU at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay surrounded by family. He was 88.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

