Posted on September 9, 2017
BUCYRUS — Bob Massey, 63, of Bucyrus passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic due to complications from surgery.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

