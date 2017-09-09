BUCYRUS — Bob Massey, 63, of Bucyrus passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic due to complications from surgery.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!