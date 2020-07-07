Billy L. Smith Posted on July 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Billy L. Smith, 83, Upper Sandusky, formerly of Carey, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky. At Billy’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are entrusted to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library or Wyandot County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!