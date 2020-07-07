Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Billy L. Smith, 83, Upper Sandusky, formerly of Carey, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

At Billy’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library or Wyandot County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

