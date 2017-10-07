FOREST — Beverly K. Tracy, age 62 of Forest, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Mike Gearhart officiating.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice, Bridge Hospice or World Wide Preaching Work of Jehovah Witness in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

