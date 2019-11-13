Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Betty S. Overbee, 84, of Carey, died at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Reynoldsburg.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1934, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hurkus and Ruth (Oaks) Combs. Betty married Isaac Overbee on Feb. 13, 1954. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 1990.

She is survived by seven children, Sandra (Keith Styer) Overbee, Carey; Jimmy R. (Valerie) Overbee, Mount Blanchard; Melvin E. (Jodi) Overbee, Columbus, Sharon (Douglas) Maltsberger, Upper Sandusky, Ronald W. Overbee, Findlay, Josephine “Jody” (Jesse) Etter, Reynoldsburg; and Kenneth W. (Robin) Overbee, Carey; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda Bobbitt, Dayton; Phyllis (Ben) Johnson, New Carlisle; and Wilma Dean Griever, New Carlisle; and two brothers, Hurkus (Freda) Combs, Lisbon; and Dennis (Evelyn) Combs, Middletown.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Scott Overbee; and a brother, Harold Combs.

Betty was a homemaker and a woman of faith. She loved being a member of and spending time with all her friends at the Upper Room Church of God, Findlay.

Betty was a huge Elvis fan. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, doll collecting and shopping with her grandchildren.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry McBeath officiating. Burial is in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.