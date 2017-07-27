Barbara Yochem

Barbara G. Yochem, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:45 a.m. at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Barbara G. Yochem will be private with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

