Barbara K. Broseus, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

It was Barbara’s wish to be cremated, with a private Celebration of Life service for her to be held at a later date.

Lucas-Batton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

